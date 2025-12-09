Boichi's The Marshal King Manga Goes on Hiatus

Manga launched on February 7 earlier this year

Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account © Boichi, Shueisha

The 27th chapter of'smanga revealed last Friday that the manga will go on hiatus. The manga will announce its return at a later date.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A two-fisted tale about desperadoes and the marshals who hunt them! High-octane adventure in the American Wild West as imagined by the genius illustrator Boichi , the artist of Dr. Stone and One Piece: Ace's Story !

Boichi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ on February 7 earlier this year. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume Dr. Stone manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation debuted in July 2019. Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. The first cours (quarter of a year) of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, premiered in Japan in April 2023, and the second cours premiered in Japan in October 2023. The third season's final episode aired in December 2023. The first cours of the anime's fourth and final season titled Dr. Stone: Science Future premiered last January. The season's second cours premiered on July 10. The anime will air for three cours with breaks in between, with the third cours will premiering in 2026.

Source: Shonen Jump+