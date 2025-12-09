Fairy Tail: Dungeons Game Gets Switch Release on January 7

PC version gets free content update on same day

Image courtesy of Kodansha © Hiro Mashima, KODANSHA/ginolabo

Fairy Tail : Dungeons

Game Creators' Lab announced on Tuesday that it will release developer ginolabo'sgame forSwitch on January 7. The PC version will get a free content update on the same day.

The new version and update adds five characters: Gajeel, Juvia, Mirajane, Laxus, and Gildarts. It also adds over 200 amulets, more than 170 magic cards, 100+ skills, 50 Labyrinth quests, 30 monsters, and 20 items. In addition, there are new Special Labyrinth Exploration and casual modes, as well as higher difficulties for Labyrinth, Abyssal Conquest modes. Quality-of-life updates include the new card upgrade system, UI improvements, and additional control schemes.

The game launched for PC via Steam in August 2024.

In the game, players build a team of three characters and a deck of magic cards, then take them into an underground maze and engage in turn-based combat against monsters.

Hiro Mashima 's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006, and ended in July 2017.

The manga has inspired four television anime, two anime films, several original video anime projects, and spinoff manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the original manga and a number of its spinoffs in English.

Mashima and Atsuo Ueda 's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2024.

Source: Press release