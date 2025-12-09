Mujirushi Shimazaki, Mori Kuroi's Erio to Denki Ningyō Manga Ends on January 9

Near-future steampunk adventure short mini-series manga launched in 2022

Image via Amazon ©Mujirushi Shimazaki, Mori Kuroi, Shueisha

Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump manga website revealed on December 5 that Mujirushi Shimazaki and Mori Kuroi's Erio to Denki Ningyō ( Erio and Electric Doll ) short mini-series manga will end in its next chapter on January 9.

The near-future steampunk adventure manga centers on an electric doll named Ange and a human raised by an electric doll named Erio. To show the outside world to Erio, who has never seen or known any other human, the two set out on a journey in a world that has lost all electricity.

The manga launched on the Tonari no Young Jump website in 2022. Shimazaki pens the manga, and Kuroi draws the art. Shueisha published the first compiled book volume in May 2023, and the fourth volume on June 18.

Shimazaki previously drew the Monster Tamer Girls ( Kaijū no Shiiku Iin ) manga. The manga ran in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine from 2015 to 2016, and Houbunsha published two volumes for the manga. Yen Press published both volumes of the manga in English in 2018.

Shimazaki and Hama 's The Necromancer Maid manga serialized in Gangan Online in April 2019 to July 2021 for three volumes. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global manga service publishes the series in English. Manga UP! Global also publishes Shimazaki and Kitora 's Nina is Plotting Daddy's Death three-volume manga in English.

Source: Tonari no Young Jump

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.