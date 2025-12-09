Viz Adds Inoue's #Gal x Gal Yuri Manga as Simulpub

Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account © Inoue, Shogakukan

Inoue

#Gal x Gal Yuri

#Gyaru to Gyaru no Yuri

announced on Monday that it is releasing's) manga as a simulpub. The first 11 chapters are now on the company's website.

Viz teases that the story is about two gals who "decide to be more than pals."

Inoue , also known as Koharu Inoue , debuted the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry service on June 10. The first compiled book volume is scheduled to launch on December 26.

Inoue launched The Duke of Death and His Maid manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season debuted in July 2023, and ended in September 2023.

Inoue launched the Kimi no Katana ga Oreru Made - Tsukimiya Matsuri no Koigataki (Until Your Sword Breaks - Matsuri Tsukimiya's Romantic Troubles) manga in Sunday Webry in May 2023, and ended it on May 27.