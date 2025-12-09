You are Ms. Servant Manga Publishes New Chapter After 7 Months

Manga's most previous chapter published on May 25

Image via Amazon ©Shotan, Shogakukan

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website published a new chapter of Shotan 's You are Ms. servant ( Kimi wa Meido-sama. ) manga on Sunday, signaling the manga's return after seven months. The manga did not announce any hiatus and its most previous chapter, a short side story, was published on May 25.

The next chapter will launch on December 21.

Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family.

Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!

Shotan launched the manga on Sunday Webry in 2020. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped on March 12.

The manga's television anime adaptation debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Source: Sunday Webry