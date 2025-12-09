News
You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! Anime's New Video Reveals Opening Song, January 5 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Shinya Misu's You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends! (Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai) manga began streaming the anime's second main promotional video on Tuesday. The video announces and previews the anime's opening theme song "I Love You♡" by HoneyWorks and the main cast members Rin Kusumi, Yū Serizawa, Sae Hiratsuka, and Yūki Yamamoto. The video also announces the anime's January 5 streaming and television premiere date. Crunchyroll simultaneously announced that it will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other affiliate channels on January 5, and will also debut streaming on d Anime Store and AnimeFesta on January 5. The anime will premiere on AT-X and BS NTV on January 6.
The manga centers on Eiyū, a high school boy whose two childhood friends, Shio and Akari, also go to the same school as him. He has now started looking at them with both romantic and lustful eyes, though he knows that they have no interest in him, which causes him no end of worrying. However, Shio and Akari have their own secrets.
The previously announced cast members are:
- Takehiro Urao as Yonosuke Sakai
- Rin Kusumi as Shio Minamo
- Yū Serizawa as Akari Hiodoshi
- Sae Hiratsuka as Runa Tsukimi
- Yūki Yamamoto as Haru Hinata
Satoshi Kuwabara (Black Jack, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, The Quintessential Quintuplets) is directing the anime at Tezuka Productions. Mitsutaka Hirota (Edens Zero, Rent-A-Girlfriend) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Mayumi Morita (Black Jack, The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses, The Quintessential Quintuplets). Reina Iwasaki (The Dawn of the Witch, VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream) is designing the characters. CyberAgent is producing.
The other staff members include:
- Art Director: Masami Saito
- Color Key Artist: Yumi Aburaya
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shunya Kimura
- Editing: Wataru Uchida
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
Hikari Codama is performing the ending theme song "Amanojaku" (Contrarian).
Misu launched the manga in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on November 7.
Sources: Osananajimi to wa LoveCom ni Naranai anime's website, Comic Natalie, Crunchyroll (Mikikazu Komatsu)