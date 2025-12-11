News
Snowball Earth Anime Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, April 2026 Debut in Teaser Video

Takuto Yoshinaga, Daisuke Hirakawa, more star in series at Studio KAI

The website for the television anime of Yuhiro Tsujitsugu's Snowball Earth manga has revealed the anime's teaser trailer as well as the main cast, more staff, and a teaser visual. The anime will debut in April 2026 on the NTV channel.

Key visual
Image via Snowball Earth anime's website
©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Takuto Yoshinaga as Tetsuo Yabusame
Character design for Tetsuo
Image via Snowball Earth anime's website
©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会
Daisuke Hirakawa as Yukio
Character design for Yukio
Image via Snowball Earth anime's website
©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会
Ami Koshimizu as Ao Nogi
Character design for Ao
Image via Snowball Earth anime's website
©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会
Konomi Tamura as Hagane Takimura
Character design for Hagane
Image via Snowball Earth anime's website
©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会

Newly announced staff members include:

snow
Image via Snowball Earth anime's X/Twitter account
©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会
Munehisa Sakai (Zombie Land Saga, Dance Dance Danseur, One Piece Film Strong World film) is directing the anime at Studio KAI, and Takeshi Iwata (The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors, 2nd season Ajin episode director) is the assistant director. Shigeru Murakoshi (Apocalypse Hotel, Catch Me at the Ballpark!, Zombie Land Saga) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshiya Kōno ('Tis Time for "Torture," Princess character design, Fate/Apocrypha, Chainsaw Man ep. 4 animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. TOHO animation is producing the anime.

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

In the year 2025, huge beasts from beyond the galaxy attacked Earth. In the war that followed, humanity fought back with a giant robot named Yukio, piloted by Tetsuo Yabusame. As the massive alien swarm closed in on humanity's homeworld, Tetsuo and the Earth Defense Force deployed for the final battle with the invading horde. They lost…

Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth. But when Tetsuo emerges he finds a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow—snowball Earth! What happened to humanity, how did the planet freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?

Tsujitsugu launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan's Monthly Spirits magazine in 2021. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on December 26. Viz Media will publish the manga's eighth volume in English on February 17.

Sources: Snowball Earth anime's website, Comic Natalie

