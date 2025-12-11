Snowball Earth Anime Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, April 2026 Debut in Teaser Video

The website for the television anime of Yuhiro Tsujitsugu 's Snowball Earth manga has revealed the anime's teaser trailer as well as the main cast, more staff, and a teaser visual. The anime will debut in April 2026 on the NTV channel.

Image via Snowball Earth anime's website ©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Takuto Yoshinaga as Tetsuo Yabusame

Daisuke Hirakawa as Yukio

Ami Koshimizu as Ao Nogi

Konomi Tamura as Hagane Takimura

Newly announced staff members include:

Zombie Land Saga

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

In the year 2025, huge beasts from beyond the galaxy attacked Earth. In the war that followed, humanity fought back with a giant robot named Yukio, piloted by Tetsuo Yabusame. As the massive alien swarm closed in on humanity's homeworld, Tetsuo and the Earth Defense Force deployed for the final battle with the invading horde. They lost… Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth. But when Tetsuo emerges he finds a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow—snowball Earth! What happened to humanity, how did the planet freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?

Tsujitsugu launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in 2021. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on December 26. Viz Media will publish the manga's eighth volume in English on February 17.