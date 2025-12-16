News
Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart Game Gets English Switch Release in Asia
posted on by Anita Tai
East AsiaSoft announced in a new trailer on Sunday a a physical and digital English language release in Asia in spring for the Nintendo Switch version of Idea Factory's Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart game.
The game's Switch version originally launched in Japan on February 13.
Hyperdevotion Noire: Goddess Black Heart shipped for PlayStation Vita in February 2015 in North America and Europe. The game was released for PC in April 2016.
The game is a spin-off of the Hyperdimension Neptunia video game series, featuring Noire as the main character.
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1, Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 2 Sisters Generation, and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation games launched physically and digitally in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 on October 28.