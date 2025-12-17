Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Genma Seisen-hen Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Theme Songs, January 10 Premiere

The official X/Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise unveiled a new promotional video, visual, cast, theme songs, and January 10 premiere for the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Genma Seisen-hen ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Phantom Star Battle Arc ) anime on Tuesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Genkai" by V.W.P .

Image via [Cardfight Vanguard!! franchise's X/Twitter account]] © VANGUARD Divinez Character Design ©2021-2025 CLAMP・ST Illust: Kinema citrus

RealRomantic will perform the ending theme song "Giragira."

The new and returning cast includes:

The anime will debut on TV Aichi and six TV Tokyo stations on January 10 at 8:00 a.m. JST. The second episode will screen early alongside the first episode at the " Bushiroad New Year Grand Announcement 2026" event on January 12. The event will be streamed on Bushiroad 's official YouTube channel.

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's X/Twitter account © VANGUARD Divinez Character Design ©2021-2025 CLAMP・ST

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Finals

The) anime aired its 12th and final episode on October 4. The anime premiered on July 5.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Arc ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen ) anime premiered on January 11. Kis-My-Ft2 performs the opening theme song "Meramera" and Hina Aoki performs the ending theme song "Amairo." The franchise 's YouTube channel premiered the anime's English dub on April 25.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime premiered in Japan in January 2024, and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video , d Anime Store , and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. The English dub of the anime premiered in April 2024 on the franchise 's YouTube channel.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 premiered in July 2024 and had 13 episodes. The English dub debuted in October 2024.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise 's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , and Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 is the overall seventh season. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen is the eighth season.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D series.