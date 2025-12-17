Chainsaw Man Stage Play Reveals Reze Arc Adaptation in 2nd Run from July-August 2026

1st stage play's main cast, staff returns

The official website for CHAINSAW MAN THE STAGE , the stage play adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, revealed on Wednesday a second stage play adapting the manga's Reze Arc titled CHAINSAW MAN THE STAGE Reze-hen, which will run in Tokyo and Kyoto from July to August next year.

Reprising their roles from the first stage play are:

Naotake Tsuchiya as Denji

Mizuki Umetsu as Aki Hayakawa

Mahiru Coda as Power

as Power Aya Hirano as Makima

Fumiya Matsuzaki is again directing and writing the script for the play. Shunsuke Wada is again in charge of music, and HIDALI returns for the choreography.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the anime film also based on the Reze Arc of the Chainsaw Man manga opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 9,278,452,600 yen (about US$59.964 million) as of November 30.

SPE acquired worldwide theatrical rights to the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the U.S. and Canada on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The film opened in the U.K. on October 29. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24. The film earned an estimated US$17.25 million to top its opening weekend in 3,003 North American theaters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9.

MAPPA describes the film's story:

Denji became “ Chainsaw Man ”, a boy with a devil's heart, and is now part of Special Division 4's devil hunters. After a date with Makima, the woman of his dreams, Denji takes shelter from the rain. There he meets Reze, a girl who works in a café.

The Chainsaw Man television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022. The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

The manga's first stage play adaptation ran from September to October 2023 in Tokyo and Kyoto.