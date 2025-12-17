My Hero Ultra Rumble Game Adds Lady Nagant as Playable Character

Character scheduled for release mid-December

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Tuesday in a new teaser trailer for its My Hero Ultra Rumble ( My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble in Japan) battle royale-style action game that it will add Lady Nagant as a playable character in season 14 in mid-December, along with new costumes.

Season 14 of the game launched on November 14 with the new playable character Armored All Might.

The new season includes Character Rolls and new Costume Pick Up Rolls.

Season 13 added Izuku Midoriya OFA and All For One (Youth age) as playable characters in October, along with new costumes, new quick skill sets, and an area control battle.

The game launched in September 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The free-to-play game held an open beta test from May 2023 to June 2023.

The game centers on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game use their Quirks to do battle.

The latest game in the franchise, My Hero Academia: All's Justice, will launch worldwide on February 6, 2026 (February 5 in Japan) for PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The fighting game centers around the manga's final battle, and for the first time on consoles, will feature all the students from Class 1-A with their final powers and techniques.

