Koala's Diary Net Anime Reveals New Theme Song, Visual

Kadokawa revealed a new visual and a new theme song for the web anime adaptation of Yuami 's Koala E Nikki ( Koala's Diary ) manga on Thursday. Punipuni Denki feat. Kan Sano returns for a new version of the anime's theme song "Niji to" (With a Rainbow) titled "Niji to Swing ver." The song will serve as the theme song from January through March.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ゆあみ・KADOKAWA/コアラ絵日記

Takao Kato ( As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill , Rockman.EXE Beast , To Love-Ru ) is directing the anime at Studio Mother , and Chiharu Hara ( As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers key animation) is designing the characters.

The manga is about Koala who writes about daily life. Whether it's good or bad, happy or sad, Koala treats every day as a precious day. Koala believes that today is a good day, and tomorrow will be a good day too.

Yuami launched the manga on their X (formerly Twitter) account on June 11, 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth volume on February 14, and will publish the fifth volume on December 22.

Source: Press release