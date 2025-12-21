WEBTOON Expands Creator Programs

Company also launches residency initiative in 2026

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT

WEBTOON announced plans on December 11 to significantly expand its Creator Programs in 2026, introducing new monetization options, educational initiatives, and in-person support designed to help creators build long-term careers on the platform.

The expanded programs will roll out throughout 2026 and include improved monetization tools for CANVAS creators, a new performance dashboard, increased support for creator participation at conventions, and new career development resources. WEBTOON said details on the updated monetization system and dashboard features will be shared in early 2026.

As part of the expansion, WEBTOON will increase its investment in creator participation at major U.S. conventions and, for the first time, extend on-the-ground creator support to select international markets outside the U.S., Korea, and Japan. This includes hosting creator meet-ups and portfolio review sessions in regions such as Europe and Southeast Asia.

WEBTOON will also introduce new support initiatives for creators entering the platform. In 2026, its Creator Care teams will begin hosting digital open houses for new creators, offering opportunities to speak directly with Creator Care and Editorial teams. A redesigned Creator Resource Hub will also launch, featuring video content focused on creator experiences, best practices, and career development.

The expanded Creator Programs will begin with the formal launch of a Creator Residency program in the first quarter of 2026. Held twice a year, the residency will invite up to nine English-language WEBTOON Original creators per session to participate in a two-week, in-person workshop at WEBTOON 's Los Angeles headquarters. Participants will work with editors through story development sessions, workshops, and meetings with internal teams. Applications for the first residency session opened on December 18.

In addition, WEBTOON plans to introduce a VIP recognition program that will invite select creators to Korea to visit WEBTOON 's headquarters, meet industry leaders, and engage with creators from other markets.

The Creator Residency program follows a pilot conducted in 2025, which hosted 23 creators. Participants received one-on-one editorial guidance, small-group workshops focused on storytelling and production workflows, and additional support aimed at improving long-term sustainability for creators.