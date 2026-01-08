The Legend of Heroes: Trails beyond the Horizon Game Streams Opening Movie

NIS America began streaming on Thursday the opening movie for The Legend of Heroes : Trails beyond the Horizon ( The Legend of Heroes : Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- ) game, and it features the song "Shiroisekai – Short Ver." by Falcom Sound Team jdk .

The game will launch on January 15 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam . NIS America originally scheduled the game for a fall 2025 release, but delayed it along with the announcement of the Switch 2 version.

The company describes the story:

Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake! The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

The game is getting a Limited Edition, which includes an art book, SteelBook, mini soundtrack, and "Grim Timekeeper" Acrylic Clock. The release features English and Japanese audio. There will also be a special Limited Edition Plushie Bundle, which includes plushies of Van, Agnes, and Elaine.

The game launched in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 in September 2024, The game got a release on PC via Steam in Asia in January 2025.

The game commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Trails series. The continent of Zemuria, which first appeared in The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2004, goes through a drastic change.

The Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake launched simultaneously worldwide on September 19 for Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam . The Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 2nd ), the remake will launch for PS5, Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam in fall 2026.

Source: Email correspondence