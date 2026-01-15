Snowball Earth TV Anime Reveals April 3 Debut in New Extended Friday Night Programming Block on NTV

NTV revealed on Thursday that its "Friday Anime Night" programming block will be extended to one hour starting in April. Additionally, the Snowball Earth anime will premiere on the extended programming block on April 3 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

Image via Snowball Earth anime's website ©辻次夕日郎／小学館／「スノウボールアース」製作委員会

The anime will star:

Munehisa Sakai ( Zombie Land Saga , Dance Dance Danseur , One Piece Film Strong World film) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , and Takeshi Iwata ( The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors , 2nd season Ajin episode director) is the assistant director. Shigeru Murakoshi ( Apocalypse Hotel , Catch Me at the Ballpark! , Zombie Land Saga ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshiya Kōno ( Tis Time for "Torture," Princess character design, Fate/Apocrypha , Chainsaw Man ep. 4 animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. TOHO animation is producing the anime.

Additional staff includes:

Viz Media releases the manga in English and describes the story:

In the year 2025, huge beasts from beyond the galaxy attacked Earth. In the war that followed, humanity fought back with a giant robot named Yukio, piloted by Tetsuo Yabusame. As the massive alien swarm closed in on humanity's homeworld, Tetsuo and the Earth Defense Force deployed for the final battle with the invading horde. They lost…

Yukio was destroyed in battle and Tetsuo survived in an escape pod. After eight years in cold sleep, the escape pod finally lands back on Earth. But when Tetsuo emerges he finds a world in ruins, entirely frozen beneath a blanket of ice and snow— Snowball Earth ! What happened to humanity, how did the planet freeze over, and will Tetsuo be able to keep his last promise to Yukio?

Yuhiro Tsujitsugu launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on December 26. Viz Media will publish the manga's eighth volume in English on February 17.