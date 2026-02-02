An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members

The staff for An Adventurer's Daily Grind at Age 29 , the television anime of Ippei Nara 's The Daily Life of a Single 29-Year-Old Adventurer ( 29-Sai Dokushin Chūken Bōkensha no Nichijō ) manga, revealed three new cast members on Monday. The new cast and characters will appear in the anime's fifth episode on Wednesday.

Saori Ōnishi as Jessica

Maki Kawase as Tanya

Akira Sekine as Dragon

The anime debuted on January 7 on the AT-X channel. It streams on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services. The anime also airs on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , Miyagi TV , and on Nagoya TV (Me TV) at a later timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and also streams an English dub .

The anime stars:

Riki Fukushima ( Skate-Leading Stars , Duel Masters LOST Tsuioku no Suishō ) is directing the series and overseeing the series scripts at animation studio HORNETS . Yoshihiro Nagamori ( Beyblade X , Beyblade: Metal Fury , Bakugan Battle Brawlers ) is the main character designer. HoneyWorks feat. Hanon performs the opening theme song "Kimi ga Tomoshite Kureta Hikari o Ima." HoneyWorks feat. Kotoha performs the ending theme song "Kimi no Tonari Kūki ga Oishii."

The manga's story centers on Shinonome Hajime, an adventurer and experienced dungeon delver. When he saves a girl named Rirui from being devoured by a slime monster, he finds out that the girl has been abandoned by her parents and has nowhere else to go. Unable to abandon the girl himself, he decides to take her in, and finds out that she is no normal girl.

Nara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2016. Kodansha will publish the manga's 21st compiled book volume on February 9. The manga is also available on the Magazine Pocket service.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.