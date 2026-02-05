The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life Novels Get TV Anime

Shochiku announced on Friday that Asa Rokushima 's Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru ( The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life or Chi-Fuyo for short) novels are inspiring a television anime from the studio P.A. Works . The anime's website revealed the below visual, but did not reveal any other details about the anime.

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Rokushima celebrated the anime news with the following message: "I'm absolutely thrilled that Chi-Fuyo is getting an anime adaptation. Congratulations to Gyomuyoumochi. I always look forward to each new chapter of the manga, and I can't wait to see Rein and the others brought to life on screen. I truly hope this anime helps Chi-Fuyo reach longtime readers and brand-new fans alike. Once again, congratulations to everyone involved in making Chi-Fuyo a reality."

The novel illustrator kisui and the manga adaptation artist Gyōmuyōmochi drew the first and second illustrations below, respectively, to also celebrate the anime's announcement:

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Shochiku describes the anime:

Rein, an enchanter who strengthens equipment with his magic, is suddenly expelled from his guild, simply because every piece of gear in the guild has already been enhanced enough. Outraged by the absurd treatment, Rein decides to take back the enormous amount of mana he had poured into their equipment. When he casually channels it into a random copper sword, it transforms into a cheat-level weapon with 10,000 enhancement points!

With zero combat experience but armed with magic that can turn anything into overpowered gear, this enchanter sets off to enjoy a new, carefree life as an adventurer! In a world where magic and science intertwine, wild humor meets layered character drama, fueling nonstop fan theories and generating major buzz long before the anime was even announced.

Rokushima began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2021, and is still updating the story. Kodansha published the first print volume of the novels with illustrations by kisui in January 2022, and the second volume shipped in October 2022.

Gyōmuyōmochi launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in November 2021, and moved the manga to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in March 2023 after Shōnen Magazine R ended publication. Kodansha will release the manga's 19th volume on February 9.