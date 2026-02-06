New The House of the Dead Film to Star Isabela Merced

Image via Nintendo © Sega

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that the new feature film based on'sgame series will star Isabela Merced ().

Paul W.S. Anderson is writing and directing the film. Anderson's Impact Pictures producing partner Jeremy Bolt, Sega 's Toru Nakahara , Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg , and Dan Jevons are listed to produce. Timothy I. Stevenson is an executive producer.

Anderson plans to base the film on The House of the Dead III , which follows Lisa Rogan, who is trying to rescue her father, Daniel Curien, the son of the man who triggered the zombie outbreak.

Anderson has directed films based on games such as Resident Evil , Monster Hunter , and Mortal Kombat .

Sega 's franchise previously inspired the 2003 House of the Dead live-action film directed by Uwe Boll.

Sega 's original The House of the Dead game launched in arcades in Japan in 1996. The game then launched for PC and Sega Saturn in 1998. The sequel game The House of the Dead 2 debuted in arcades in 1998. The game received ports for Sega Dreamcast in 1999 and for PC in 2001.

Forever Entertainment signed an agreement with Sega in October 2019 to create remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2 games. Forever Entertainment and MegaPixel's remake of the first game debuted on Nintendo Switch in April 2022. The game received ports for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The House of the Dead 2 Remake launched in August 2025 for Switch and PC via Steam , followed by October 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, and Xbox One.

Source: Deadline (Andreas Wiseman)