Sailor Moon: Shining Theater Dinner Show Reveals Visual, Cast, April 4 Debut

Show debuts at Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Club eX in Tokyo

The official website for the Sailor Moon : Shining Theater - Shinagawa Tokyo dinner theater show revealed the visual, cast, and April 4 debut of the dinner show on Friday.

Image via Sailor Moon: Shining Theater - Shinagawa Tokyo website © Naoko Takeuchi,PNP/“Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Shining Theater Shinagawa Tokyo”project

The Team Gold Moon cast includes:

Rina Koyama as Super Sailor Moon / Usagi Tsukino

/ Usagi Tsukino Marika Kunimatsu as Super Sailor Mercury / Ami Mizuno

Moene Usui as Super Sailor Mars / Rei Hino

Moe Goto as Super Sailor Jupiter / Makoto Kino

Hinano Chiba as Super Sailor Venus / Minako Aino

Marin Nakamura as Super Sailor Chibi Moon / Chibiusa

Manami Kajikawa as Super Sailor Uranus / Haruka Tenoh

Tamaki Hondo as Super Sailor Neptune / Michiru Kaiou

Momoha Fukuda as Super Sailor Pluto / Setsuna Meiou

Yuuka Iijima as Super Sailor Saturn / Hotaru Tomoe

Anri as Tuxedo Mask / Mamoru Chiba

Shiori Sakurai as Queen Valsia

The Team Silver Moon cast includes:

Yuna Yamaguchi as Super Sailor Moon / Usagi Tsukino

/ Usagi Tsukino Sumire Maruyama as Super Sailor Mercury / Ami Mizuno

Riku Akagi as Super Sailor Mars / Rei Hino

Mariri Sugimoto as Super Sailor Jupiter / Makoto Kino

Runa Sugiyama as Super Sailor Venus / Minako Aino

Hihana Saijyo as Super Sailor Chibi Moon / Chibiusa

Shina Tanaka as Super Sailor Uranus / Haruka Tenoh

Misaki Aoki as Super Sailor Neptune / Michiru Kaiou

Juri Tamayama as Super Sailor Pluto / Setsuna Meiou

akarin as Super Sailor Saturn / Hotaru Tomoe

Sufa as Tuxedo Mask / Mamoru Chiba

Sakura Shimizu as Queen Valsia

Go Ueki ( Attack on Titan : The Musical ) is directing the show and handling the story composition. Shinjirō Kameda is writing the script. Wataru Linda Igarashi ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Shining Moon Tokyo-) is in charge of theater design.

The show will take place at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel's Club eX in Tokyo, and will feature 10 Sailor Guardians and original drinks.

The Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Shining Moon Tokyo- restaurant, the previous iteration of the upcoming show, opened in Azabu-jūban, Tokyo in August 2019. The restaurant featured daily original stage shows and food and drinks inspired by the franchise . However, the theater temporarily closed due to COVID-19 in February 2020 before permanently shutting down that August.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live , a performance show based on Naoko Takeuchi 's Sailor Moon manga, debuted with a preview run at AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo from August-September 2018, before having performances at the Palais des congrès de Paris that November as part of the Japonismes 2018 event in Paris, France. The show then opened in Washington D.C. and New York in March 2019. It later opened in Taiwan in April 2023.

There were 23 performances in London between February-March 2025. The show then went on tour in North America starting in March 2025 in Pittsburgh, PA. The shows streamed for a limited time on YouTube in North America last August.

The Sailor Moon manga has been adapted for stage before, including a series of musicals that began with Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -La Reconquista- in 2013 to celebrate the manga's 20th anniversary. The fourth of the stage musicals, Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon -Le Mouvement Final-, ran in Japan from September to October 2017. The musical's final performance in Osaka screened in theaters in the United States in March 2018, and also screened in theaters in Canada that April.

The franchise got a stage musical starring members of the Nogizaka46 idol group. The musical ran at The Tennōzu Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2018, and again at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in September 2018. Live Viewing Japan streamed the musical in December 2021.