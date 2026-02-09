Naver Webtoon Launches 'Flower Scholar' Character Project With Global Merch Push

Project features characters from Operation: True Love, My In-Laws Are Obsessed with Me, Can't Get Enough of You, Selfish Romance, The Fox Club

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

Naver WEBTOON has unveiled a new character-driven crossover project ahead of Lunar New Year, bringing together popular male leads from multiple series under a shared “flower scholar” concept.

Titled Flower Scholar Squad, the initiative marks the platform's first time combining protagonists from separate webtoons into a single branded project. Five fan-favorite characters are participating: Eunhyeok from Operation: True Love, Therdeo Lapileon from My In-Laws Are Obsessed with Me, Taejun Kim from Can't Get Enough of You, Hyeondo from Selfish Romance, and Minwoo Kwon from The Fox Club.

According to Naver WEBTOON , the featured series are currently available in up to 10 languages worldwide, with their combined global “favorites” count reaching 19.3 million.

Starting February 4, the company began rolling out officially licensed merchandise — including diaries, acrylic stands, keyrings, and mobile accessories — through partner brands and Naver WEBTOON 's own WEBTOON FRIENDS online store. The project also extends offline via themed photo booths across hundreds of locations in Korea and overseas, allowing fans to take photos with custom character frames.

Naver WEBTOON says the campaign reflects its broader strategy to expand its webtoon IP beyond reading, following the success of its AI “Character Chat” feature, which has surpassed 3.5 million users since its launch last year.

With Flower Scholar Squad, the platform aims to deepen fan engagement by blending storytelling, merchandise, and interactive experiences — signaling how webtoon characters are increasingly being positioned as full-scale pop culture properties.

The English versions of Operation: True Love , My In-Laws Are Obsessed with Me , Can't Get Enough of You , Selfish Romance , and The Fox Club are available on WEBTOON .