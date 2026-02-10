Let's Go Kaikigumi Horror Comedy Anime's 2 More Cast Members Listed

Ota-suke listed on Tuesday two more cast members for the television anime adaptation of Byū 's Let's Go Kaikigumi manga.

Yoshino Aoyama as Shurako, Mechako's cousin who plots to defeat Mechako and become the leader of "Kaikigumi"

Image via Ota-suke © ビュー・バーグハンバーグバーグ・小学館クリエイティブ／関東怪奇組

Yuki Sakakihara as Doppelganger, who can transform into any person

Image via Ota-suke © ビュー・バーグハンバーグバーグ・小学館クリエイティブ／関東怪奇組

Image via Kaikigumi anime's website Ⓒ ビュー・バーグハンバーグバーグ・小学館クリエイティブ／関東怪奇組

The anime will run onand 27 affiliated channels on Sunday evenings.

The horror comedy manga begins one fateful day when the cowardly (unnamed) protagonist meets Mechako, the leader of the "Kaikigumi" organization which is in charge of the ghosts and supernatural creatures scaring humans. The protagonist somehow takes part in the revival of the Kaikigumi, after which one bizarre (yet not scary) phenomenon after another crops up around him.

Tasuku Hatanaka is voicing the unnamed protagonist, and Ruriko Aoki plays Mechako. Shigeru Chiba is narrating the anime.

Yutaka Hirata ( STARMYU unit director) is directing the anime at C-Station , and Mutsumi Ito ( ROOM CAMP ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshimitsu Yamashita ( Mushibugyō , Blade of the Immortal ) is designing the characters. Uketsu , an author known for articles on the Omocoro web service and The Strange House novel (and its manga adaptation), is working on the anime's production and is credited for "song collaboration."

Byū serialized the manga on the Omocoro web service from 2018 to 2024.

Source: Ota-suke