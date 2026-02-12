Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian 2nd Season Anime Delayed to 2027

Anime was previously slated to debut this year

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Sunsunsun,Momoco/KADOKAWA/Alya-san Partners2

The official website for the second anime season of writerand artist's) light novel series revealed on Thursday the series has been delayed and will now debut in 2027 to further improve the quality of the series.

The new season was previously slated to debut this year.

Hiroshi Haraguchi , the first season's episode 4 director, will direct the second season replacing Ryota Itoh , at Dōga Kōbō . Yuka Yamada , who wrote the script for episode 6, is now in charge of series scripts, also replacing Itoh. Yūhei Murota is again designing the characters.

The anime's second season will continue from the light novel's fourth volume.

The first anime season debuted in July 2024 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streams an English dub.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

Alisa Mikhailovna Kujou is Seiren Private Academy's “solitary princess.” She's a half-Russian beauty with silver hair, at the top of her class, student council accountant, and…completely unapproachable. For some reason, she's also taken on the responsibility of reprimanding the slacker who sits next to her in class. Masachika Kuze is constantly frustrating her by falling asleep, forgetting his textbooks, and just being an overall unexemplary student. Or at least, that's how it looks from the outside. She may put on a tough act, but she doesn't mind Masachika as much as others would think. She even lets him call her by her nickname, Alya. Anyone hearing the comments she mutters in Russian under her breath might know how she really feels, but since none of her classmates understand the language, she's free to say whatever she likes! Except…there is one person who knows what she's saying. Masachika eavesdrops on her embarrassing revelations, pretending to be clueless, all the while wondering what her flirtatious comments actually mean!

Kadokawa publishes the novels under its Sneaker Bunko imprint. Saho Tenamachi ( Shōsetsu no Kami-sama ; Itsuka, Nemuri ni Tsuku Hi ) launched a manga adaptation in October 2022 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Yen Press and K MANGA both release the manga in English.

Source: Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian anime's website via Ota-Suke





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.