Kill Blue TV Anime Casts Shōya Chiba, Yoshiki Nakajima

Actors play Rindō brothers for series debuting in April

The staff for the television anime of Tadatoshi Fujimaki 's Kill Blue manga announced on Friday that Shōya Chiba will voice Kazuma Rindō (pictured first below) in the series, and Yoshiki Nakajima will voice Eiji Rindō (pictured second). The two characters are brothers and assassins who are members of JARDIN.

Image via Kill Blue anime's X/Twitter account ©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, Kill Blue Production Committee.

The anime will debut onand its affiliates in April.

Shunsuke Takeuchi will voice the protagonist (adult) Juzo Ogami.

The cast also includes:

Hiro Kaburagi ( Great Pretender , Hozuki's Coolheadedness , My Little Monster ) is directing the anime at CUE , and Miho Daidōji (animation director for Kuroko's Basketball TV anime's 3 seasons and Last Game film) is designing the characters.

This will be the first television series for which CUE is serving as the main animation production studio. Internet service and game developer DMM established CUE in 2023 with Production I.G 's former executive officer and production manager Rui Kuroki as president and CEO.

Fujimaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2023, and ended it on September 1. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped on December 4. A novel adaptation titled Kill Ao Secret Report ( Kill Blue Secret Report) by Kiyoko Hoshi also shipped on December 4.

Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the first volume:

Juzo Ogami's a legend. Even among hit men, his name sends shivers down spines. There's never been a job he couldn't handle—that is, until the day he wakes up as a teenager! But how has his body transformed? To find out, he'll have to infiltrate the one place he thought he'd never find himself in again…school!

Viz Media released the fifth volume in print on February 3. MANGA Plus is also releasing the manga digitally.

Fujimaki serialized his Kuroko's Basketball manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2008-2014. The manga inspired three television anime series, two compilation anime films, a new anime film, a sequel manga, a light novel, a spinoff manga, and a series of stage plays. Viz Media also published the manga in English.