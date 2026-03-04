Hideo Shinkai's Kabushiki Gaisha 5-nen 1-kumi Manga Ends

Final volume ships on April 3

Image via Amazon Japan © Hideo Shinkai, Shueisha

The April issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine published the final chapter of Hideo Shinkai 's Kabushiki Gaisha 5-nen 1-kumi series on Wednesday. The fifth and final compiled book volume will ship on April 3.

Shinkai debuted the series in Saikyō Jump in April 2024. Shueisha shipped the fourth volume on December 4.

The manga is based on a one-shot manga "Okumanshōja Tutorial!!" by Shinkai, and it centers on financial literacy at a joint-stock company. The one-shot manga debuted in Saikyō Jump in April 2023.

Hideo Shinkai launched the Earthchild ( Chikyū no Ko ) manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2022, and ended it that September. Shueisha published the manga's third and final volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media 's website published the manga digitally in English.

Weekly Shonen Jump has previously serialized Shinkai's Soul Catcher(s) manga. The manga ran from 2013 to 2016, but transferred to the Shonen Jump NEXT!! magazine in 2014. The manga then transferred again to Shonen Jump+ in 2015.