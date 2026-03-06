Re:ZERO Anime Season 4 Reveals Ending Theme Song, Visual, April 8 Premiere

The staff for the fourth Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime season unveiled on Saturday a visual, ending theme song artist, and April 8 premiere. The staff began streaming a video that previews the ending theme song "Ender Ember," a collaboration between MYTH&ROID ( Overlord ) and TK from Ling Tosite Sigure ( Tokyo Ghoul ).

The season will consist of 19 episodes divided into two arcs. The season will debut with "The Loss Arc" on April 8. Then, "The Recapture Arc" will begin on August 12.

The anime will also have a collaboration with Tottori Prefecture, home to one of Japan's largest sand dunes. The staff shared a collaboration visual of the Auguria Dunes:

Crunchyroll will stream the anime's fourth season.

New cast members include Fairouz Ai , who will play the new character Shaula and Tomokazu Sugita , who will voice the new character Reid Astrea.

The anime's returning staff members include:

Konomi Suzuki and American rapper Ashnikko perform the opening theme song "Recollect." Giga & TeddyLoid produced the song.

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) premiered in October 2024 on TOKYO MX , AT-X , and other channels, with a 90-minute special. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) premiered on February 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Each arc had eight episodes.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February 2020 and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April 2020.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- - Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020, delayed from its original April 2020 premiere date due to the effect of COVID-19 on the show's production. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

