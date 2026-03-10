Chainsaw Man Manga's 2nd Part Ends on March 24 (Updated)

Part 2 started in July 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha

The 231st chapter of'smanga revealed on Tuesday that the second part of the manga will end in the next chapter on March 24 (March 25 in Japan).

Update: ANN reached out to Viz Media , who stated that the Shonen Jump team has confirmed that the manga is ending, but did not have any more details.

The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in July 2022.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume on February 4.

The television anime series premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the Reze Arc, opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24, several days prior to its originally scheduled October 29 release, with early screenings for Crunchyroll members on October 22. There were also RealD 3D screenings. The movie screened earlier in more than 80 countries on September 24. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film digitally on December 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the film this spring.

The film opened in Japan on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks.

The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is getting an anime adaptation.

The manga has over 30 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards for three consecutive years.

Update: Added Viz's confirmation on manga ending. Source: Email correspondence

Sources: Manga Plus, Shonen Jump+