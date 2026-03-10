News
Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's Trailer Reveals 2nd DLC Pack's March 11 Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Tuesday a new trailer for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game, and it reveals that the third DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3 Anti-ParadoX" will launch on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EDT (trailer lists Thursday, March 12, which is the release date in Japan):
The game's first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" launched on December 8. The DLC pack includes new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon. The DLC is part of the season pass, which includes two more episode packs. The game's second DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN," launched on January 22.
The game will get releases for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on July 10. The Switch 2 version features improved graphics as well as performance mode and quality mode.
The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.
Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:
In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.
Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.
Singer-songwriter reche performs the game's theme song "wherever you are."
Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.