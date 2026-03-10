Digimon Story Time Stranger Game's Trailer Reveals 2nd DLC Pack's March 11 Release

3rd pack titled "Anti-ParadoX"

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Tuesday a new trailer for the Digimon Story Time Stranger game, and it reveals that the third DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3 Anti-ParadoX" will launch on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EDT (trailer lists Thursday, March 12, which is the release date in Japan):

The game's first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" launched on December 8. The DLC pack includes new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon . The DLC is part of the season pass, which includes two more episode packs. The game's second DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN," launched on January 22.

The game will get releases for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on July 10. The Switch 2 version features improved graphics as well as performance mode and quality mode.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on October 3.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

In this JRPG, players will embark on an adventure that spans across worlds and even time itself. From the human world to the Digital World, collect and raise a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Explore the eternal bond between humans and Digimon to unravel the mystery of your world's collapse - and save it once again.

Singer-songwriter reche performs the game's theme song "wherever you are."

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.