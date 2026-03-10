Super Mario Bros. Wonder Game's Overview Trailer Reveals Flower Transformation, Double Badges

Video previews Rosalina, Koopalings, Bellabel Park multiplayer games

Nintendo began streaming an overview trailer on Tuesday for Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park , the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of its Super Mario Bros. Wonder 2D platforming game, and it reveals the new Flower transformation and Double Badge support. The video also previews Rosalina and her elephant form, Co-Star Luma, the Koopalings, and the multiplayer games.

The updated version will launch on March 26.

"Meetup in Bellabel Park" features 17 multiplayer co-op and vs. minigames such as a coin collection challenge, an arena fighter, Phanto tag, a Bob-omb relay, and a jumping rhythm game. The new update also features the Toad Brigade Training Camp, Assist Mode that prevents character deaths, the Koopalings, and Rosalina and Co-Star Luma as playable characters.

The original game launched for Nintendo Switch in October 2023.

The base game features seven worlds. The playable characters are Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, Red Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Blue Yoshi, and Nabbit. Everyone except the Yoshis and Nabbit have the same controls and moves. Yoshis and Nabbit cannot take damage, but they also cannot transform with power-ups. In addition, Yoshis can flutter-jump and use their tongues to eat enemies and spit them out. In multiplayer, if someone is playing as Yoshi, other characters can ride them.

The first new power-up is Elephant, which allow players to use their trunk to defeat enemies and spray water. Elephants can also break through blocks easily. The Bubble power-up allows players to release bubbles to trap enemies or use as extra bouncy platforms. The Drill lets players burrow underground and up in the ceiling, and it gives players protection from falling enemies. The Wonder Flower transforms the stage and sometimes the character in different ways known as Wonder Effects.

The game has local and online multiplayer functionality. Up to four players can play the game in local mode. In online mode, shadows of live players appear. There is also a Friend Race mode.

Source: Press release