Aoashi Season 2's Teaser Reveals Returning Cast, New Staff, October 4 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Aoashi manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video and visual for the anime's second season on Thursday. The trailer reveals the anime's returning cast members, new staff members, and October 4 television premiere date on NHK Educational .

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Image via Aoashi anime's website ©小林有吾・小学館／「アオアシ Season2」製作委員会

Kazuki Yokoyama is replacing Akira Satō as the director. Asami Taguchi ( Lupin Zero ) and Junko Yamanaka ( Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) are now credited as character designers alongside returning character designer Manabu Nakatake , with previous character designers Asuka Yamaguchi , Saki Hasegawa , and Toshie Kawamura no longer credited. The rest of the principal staff members, including script supervisor Masahiro Yokotani , sound director Shōji Hata , and composer Masaru Yokoyama , are returning. As previously announced, TMS Entertainment will animate the second season instead of Production I.G

The manga centers on third-year middle school student Ashito Aoi, who lives in Ehime prefecture. Ashito has a strong talent in soccer, but he tries to hide it. Due to his very straightforward personality, he causes a disaster that serves as a huge setback for him. Then, Tatsuya Fukuya — a veteran of the strong J-Club team Tokyo City Esperion and coach of the club's youth team — appears in front of Ashito. Tatsuya sees through Ashito and sees his talent, and invites him to try out for the youth team in Tokyo.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Akira Satō ( Release the Spyce ) directed the first season at Production I.G Masahiro Yokotani ( Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , All Out!! , Tropical-Rouge! Precure ) was in charge of the series scripts. Manabu Nakatake , Toshie Kawamura , Asuka Yamaguchi , and Saki Hasegawa were all credited for character design, with Natake and Yamaguchi also credited as chief animation directors. Naho Seike , Yukiko Watabe , Miho Daidouji , and Eisuke Shirai were credited as sub-character designers. Kenichi Takeshita , Jun Soga , and Kenji Iizuka were credited for soccer supervision. Masaru Yokoyama composed the music.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in January 2015, and ended it with its 40th volume in August 2025. Naohiko Ueno is credited for research and original story collaboration up to the manga's 17th volume. The series won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2020. Titan Manga will release the manga in English in omnibus format starting in May 2026.

The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards. The series has over 15 million copies in circulation.

Kobayashi launched the Fermat no Ryōri manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume on January 16. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in July 2025. REMOW streamed the anime as it aired.