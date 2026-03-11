Ariana and the Elder Codex Game Debuts on Steam on April 29

Game will launch for PS4, PS5, Switch in N. America, Europe on March 24

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART/HYDE, Inc. All rights reserved.

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that Compile Heart and HYDE 's Ariana and the Elder Codex game will release on PC via Steam on April 29.

Idea Factory

PlayStation

International will release the game physically and digitally for4,5, andSwitch in North America and Europe on March 24.

The Steam release will include English and Japanese voiceover options, with support for English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The company describes the game:

The Librarian Ariana's mission is to repair the Seven Hero Codices, which have been altered. Due to the terrible damages, magic has vanished from the world. By utilizing special Librarian magic that allows her to enter Codices, Ariana seeks to mend the books to bring back magic. Can Ariana safely repair each tome and unravel the mysteries hidden within the Library? In the action platformer, players control Ariana as she enters the Seven Hero Codices. There are over 30 unlockable Magic Spells and Skills, as well as craftable Magic Items.

The game debuted in Japan as Mahо̄ Shisho Ariana: Nana Eiketsu no Sho in August 2025.

Source: Press release