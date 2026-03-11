Little Mouse's Red Vest Anime's Teaser Reveals Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Nakashiwo and Noriko Ueno 's Little Mouse's Red Vest ( Nezumi-kun no Chokki or literally, Nezumi-kun's Vest) picture book series unveiled a longer version of the teaser promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Good Luck! My Friend feat. Muro Tsuyoshi & Sakana-Kun " by Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra , featuring actor Tsuyoshi Muro (on vocals) and personality Sakana-Kun (on soprano saxophone).

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The anime will premiere onon April 4.

Image via PR Times ©なかえよしを・上野紀／ポプラ社

Kenjirō Tsuda voices Nezumi-kun in the anime, while Mamiko Noto voices Nemi-chan. Besides these two roles, the two voice actors are also voicing every other character in the show.

Nobuyoshi Habara ( Fafner , Broken Blade , Star Blazers 2202 , My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ) is directing the anime at Creadom8 . Kanemori Yasuda is the character designer and CG director.

The picture books center on the titular mouse Nezumi-kun, who wears a signature red vest. The character featured in the Tobidasu Ehon 3D movie in 2010.

The book series began in 1974 with Nezumi-kun no Chokki , with the series now having 43 volumes with over 5 million copies in print. Nakashiwo writes the story, while Noriko Ueno , who died on February 28, 2019, drew the illustrations.