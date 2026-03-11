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Little Mouse's Red Vest Anime's Teaser Reveals Theme Song
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Nakashiwo and Noriko Ueno's Little Mouse's Red Vest (Nezumi-kun no Chokki or literally, Nezumi-kun's Vest) picture book series unveiled a longer version of the teaser promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Good Luck! My Friend feat. Muro Tsuyoshi & Sakana-Kun" by Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, featuring actor Tsuyoshi Muro (on vocals) and personality Sakana-Kun (on soprano saxophone).
The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on April 4.
Kenjirō Tsuda voices Nezumi-kun in the anime, while Mamiko Noto voices Nemi-chan. Besides these two roles, the two voice actors are also voicing every other character in the show.
Nobuyoshi Habara (Fafner, Broken Blade, Star Blazers 2202, My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's) is directing the anime at Creadom8. Kanemori Yasuda is the character designer and CG director.
The picture books center on the titular mouse Nezumi-kun, who wears a signature red vest. The character featured in the Tobidasu Ehon 3D movie in 2010.
The book series began in 1974 with Nezumi-kun no Chokki, with the series now having 43 volumes with over 5 million copies in print. Nakashiwo writes the story, while Noriko Ueno, who died on February 28, 2019, drew the illustrations.
Sources: Little Mouse's Red Vest anime's website, Comic Natalie