Nippon Ichi Software to Debut Gobble Side-Scrolling Game on September 24

Game slated for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC via Steam, Windows

The " Nippon Ichi Software UNTITLED//" livestream on Wednesday announced GOBBLE , a new side-scrolling game that will launch on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Windows on September 24.

Image via Nippon Ichi Software's X/Twitter account ©2026 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

The game's story is set in a world filled with terrifying monsters as people's lives are threatened by the vicious Demon King. A young hero sets out to wipe out all the monsters and defeat the Demon King.

Nippon Ichi Software also announced its new party game Prinny Sugoroku , slated for release this fall for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam .

The company will also release the Curse Warrior video game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on March 26, Shinigami Hime to Ishokan no Kaibutsu (The Princess of the Paper Death and the Beast of the Asylum Library) game for Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on April 30, and the Hono Gurashi no Niwa game for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on July 30.