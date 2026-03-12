Masami Kurumada to Launch New Saint Seiya Tenkai-hen Manga on May 14

This year's 15th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Masami Kurumada will start the new series Saint Seiya Tenkai-hen ( Saint Seiya : The Heavens Arc) in the magazine's 24th issue that will ship on May 14. Additionally, the magazine published the third installment of Kurumada's " Saint Seiya Then" titled " Saint Seiya Then III: Ketsui" (Resolution). As with the previous " Saint Seiya Then" installments, the manga has eight pages in full color.

Image via Amazon ©Akita Shoten

The new Saint Seiya Tenkai-hen series is described as the "official" sequel of the Saint Seiya and Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga. The 2004 Saint Seiya Tenkai-hen Jōsō ~Overture~ film was also described as the official sequel to the Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades manga.

The " Saint Seiya Then" installments are also a sequel to the Saint Seiya : Next Dimension manga. Kurumada published the first " Saint Seiya Then: Haikyo no Hana" (Flowers of Ruin) installment in Weekly Shōnen Champion in November 2024, and published the second installment " Saint Seiya Then II: Shimei" (Mission) in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine on December 19.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print.

Saint Seiya: Next Dimension - The Myth of Hades launched in 2006 and ended in July 2024.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake based on the original manga, debuted worldwide in July 2019. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted in July 2021. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2 , the next part, premiered in April 2024.

A live-action film of the manga titled Knights of the Zodiac opened in 2023.