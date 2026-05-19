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Crunchyroll's Net Profit Drops 63% to 453 Million Yen

posted on by Anita Tai
Sony subsidiary previously reported profits of 1.239 billion yen in 2024
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Image courtesy of Crunchyroll
© Crunchyroll

The May 19 issue of the Japanese government's Kanpo gazette reported that Crunchyroll's net profits for the fiscal period ending in December 2025 were 453 million yen (about US$2.85 million), a drop of 63% from the previously reported 1.239 billion yen (about US$7.79 million) in 2024.

Crunchyroll announced on May 8 that it has crossed 21 million paid subscribers globally. 

Crunchyroll laid off a number of employees in March, after a restructuring and redistribution of roles based on location. The company's restructuring was also due to a shift in its e-commerce strategy, and not due to cost-cutting measures.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex. Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex's Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) parent are both in turn subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll.

Sources: GamebizKanpo Gazette

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