Manga UP! Global Adds Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Manga

Manga based on light novel debuted in April 2025

Manga UP! Global launched in English on Wednesday the Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die ( Repeat Vice: Akuyaku Kizoku wa Shinitakunai node Shitennō ni Naru no wo Yamemashita ) manga by Hiromi Taihei , author Hitsugi Kurokawa , and character designers Kuki Kushiro and daichi.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! © Hiromi Taihei, Hitsugi Kurokawa, Kuki Kushiro, daichi

The company describes the story:

Arrogant young noble Lofus is absolutely steaming mad. He's mad because he discovers his role in this world, the world of a popular RPG, is as a petty, two-bit villain that's killed off with barely any fanfare. An ignoble end far below someone of his stature. Though he's only twelve years old, he's prepared to use every means at his disposal to avoid what fate has in store for him. Rooting out the corruption that incites his end, alleviating the taxes on his people. And as he continues battling the monsters wreaking havoc over his territory, his true power- a power absent in that RPG- begins to awaken. For whatever reason, the commoners sing his praises, but he insists he's only in it for himself. The curtain opens on this thrilling epic, following a young man wholly dedicated to tearing down every flag that signals his end!

The manga debuted in April 2025 on Manga UP! The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 6.

Kurokawa debuted the web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in January 2023. The light novel series launched in March 2024, and the sixth volume shipped in Japan on February 28. J-Novel Club licensed the novel series.

Source: Email correspondence





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