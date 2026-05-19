Nintendo Announces New Photo-Based Smartphone Game Pictonico!

Trailer streamed for mobile game launching on May 28

Nintendo announced on Monday a new smartphone game titled Pictonico! , which will launch on May 28. The company streamed a trailer:

The game is a free-to-start game that uses photos taken on players' phones to insert real people's faces into minigames. Players can try a few games for free, but additional volumes that unlock up to 80 minigames cost actual money.

Source: Press release