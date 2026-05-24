Detective Conan, Star Detective Precure! Anime Get Crossover Episodes in May, June

The websites for the Detective Conan and Star Detective Precure! anime announced on Sunday the two anime will each have a crossover episode in the coming weeks.

Image via Precure franchise's website ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

The 18th episode of Star Detective Precure! , titled "Meitantei no Assemble" (Great Detectives Assemble), will feature characters from Detective Conan and will air on May 31. In the episode, an art piece that was to be displayed in an upcoming art museum exhibit is stolen, and Anna and Mikuru start to search for clues to find the criminal. By coincidence, Conan Edogawa, Ran Mōri, and Kogorō Mōri are visiting Makoto Mirai Town, and they meet Anna and Mikuru. Together, they all oppose the Phantom Thieves.

Image via Detective Conan anime's X/Twitter account ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

The episode of Detective Conan airing on June 6, "Hanamaru na Answer" (The Flower Seal Answer), will feature Cure Answer. In the story, a string of jewel robberies are happening in Beika Town, and Ayumi is excited because the situation is similar to the plot in the Precure anime she is obsessed with, and she thinks that if the thieves appear she will be able to meet a Precure. The thieves' next target is rumored to be a jewelry store, and Conan and the "Detective Boys" ("The Junior Detective League") are assigned to guard the store. They manage to capture the thieves, but then Ayumi starts feeling uneasy.

Image via Detective Conan anime's X/Twitter account ©青山剛昌／小学館・読売テレビ・TMS 1996 ©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Star Detective Precure! debuted on February 1 on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels at 8:30 a.m. JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and CIS.

The Detective Conan anime debuted in 1996 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime as it airs.