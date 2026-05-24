Grand Blue Dreaming Anime Season 3 Announces Opening Song Artists

FUNKY MONKEY BΛBY'S band performs "Natsuko" opening song

The official website for the television anime of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming manga presented the key visual and opening theme song's artists for the third season on Sunday, to celebrate "Scuba Diving Day" in Japan. (The date 5/24 can be read as "Go" for 5, "to" for 2, and "Shi" or "Sea" for 4, making the wordplay "Go to Sea.") The FUNKY MONKEY BΛBY'S band is performing the new opening theme song "Natsuko." (The band had announced the anime song tie-in during the final stop of its 20th anniversary tour earlier on Sunday.)

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming anime's website ©井上堅二・吉岡公威・講談社／ぐらんぶる3製作委員会

The anime will premiere in July on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , MBS , and AT-X channels.

New cast members previously announced for the third season are:

Sayaka Ōhara as Sayaka Kotegawa

as Sayaka Kotegawa Asami Seto as Chief

as Chief Aya Suzaki as Maki

The season is set in Palau, marking the first time the setting has been outside Japan.

The second season ended with its 12th episode in September. The entire season had leaked online in July, and the final episode in the leak listed a third season.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll previously released chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.