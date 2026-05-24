Manga UP! Global Adds My Pampering Turned the Cool Goddess Into a Clumsy Spoiled Girl, Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick Manga

Service adds 2 titles on Monday

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added Marumikan 's My Pampering Turned the Cool Goddess Into a Clumsy Spoiled Girl ( Cool na Megami-sama to Issho ni Sundara, Amayakashi Sugite Ponkotsu ni Shite Shimatta Ken ni Tsuite ) manga on Sunday, and writer Chiaki Kawamata and artist Kamui Fujiwara 's Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick ( Dragon Quest Retsuden: Roto no Monshō ) manga on Monday.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Marumikan 's My Pampering Turned the Cool Goddess Into a Clumsy Spoiled Girl manga is an adaptation of Hiroshi Karui 's light novel series of the same title. Manga UP! Global describes the manga's story:

One day, Haruto Akihara, a high schooler who lives alone, finds that his stunningly beautiful classmate, Rei Mikoto, is now living with him! The so-called "Icy Goddess" acts coldly towards him at first, but Haruto's devotion slowly turns her into a shamelessly affectionate, hopelessly clumsy girl!

Marumikan launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in September 2023. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in March 2024, and the fifth volume on February 12.

Karui launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, and ended it 2023. Hobby Japan published the novels in three volumes with illustration by Yū Kuroto .

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Manga UP! Global describes Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick :

Many years have passed since the legendary hero Erdrick and his companions defeated the forces of evil. But after a century of peace and prosperity, the world is once again under threat. Now Prince Arus, scion of the hero Erdrick, decides to take to the road along with his guardians and friends to counter the rise of darkness!

The original Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick manga was published in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 1991 to 1997. The manga inspired a 45-minute anime film in 1996. The film was never released in North America. Junji Koyanagi and Fujiwara also published the Emblem of Roto Returns side story manga in Square Enix 's Gangan YG magazine in 2005. The Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick manga released two special side stories in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2022.

Square Enix Manga and Books also publishes the manga in English physically, and will release the fourth volume on June 23.

Source: Email correspondence