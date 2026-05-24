Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Anime Reveals Theme Songs, More Cast in 2nd Promo Video

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Akira Ozaki 's Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen (Sorry About My Younger Brothers) manga revealed the second promotional video and theme song information on Sunday. The below video previews both DISH// 's opening theme song "Aikotoba" and Reira Ushio 's ending theme song "Clover."

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The staff also revealed two more cast members.

Daisuke Ono as Isao Narita, the Narita family's father

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会

Aya Endō as Saho Narita, the Narita family's mother

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会

The anime will debut on July 3 on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and BS11 at 24:00 JST (effectively July 4 at 12 midnight JST), and will air for two consecutive cours . The anime will have a total of 24 episodes.

Previously announced cast includes:

Hitoshi Nanba ( Golden Kamuy ) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Megumi Shimizu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is handling series composition. Shiori Hiraiwa ( Tomo-chan Is a Girl! ) and Yōko Fukushima ( #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT ) are designing the characters. Gin of Busted Rose ( Pop Team Epic ; Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members are:

The manga centers on high school student Ito Hazui. During her spring break at the end of her first year of high school, Ito's mother remarries, and Ito moves to live with her new family, becoming Ito Narita. Upon arriving at her new house, Ito is shocked to learn she now has four younger step-brothers. Ito tries her hardest to get along with all of the new members of her family, but the eldest brother Gen is a bit cold to her. However, under his aloof facade, he occasionally shows his kindness.

Ozaki debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in January 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 15th compiled book volumeon June 25.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in December 2024. The film debuted at #4 in its opening weekend.

Source: Press release