Manga UP! Global Adds Handa-kun Manga

Series ended in September 2016

Manga UP! Global launched on Wednesday Satsuki Yoshino 's Handa-kun manga in English from Yen Press .

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Satsuki Yoshino/SQUARE ENIX

The company describes the story:

Handsome teenage calligrapher Sei Handa is worshipped by all his classmates as an aloof superstar--too bad Sei's inherent negativity makes him believe that everyone actually hates him...?! A youthful comedy of misunderstanding and melancholy unfolds in this hilarious prequel to Barakamon !

The manga is a spinoff of Yoshino's Barakamon manga. Yen Press licensed Handa-kun and is releasing it digitally and in print. Yoshino launched the prequel manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in October 2013, and Square Enix published the final volume in September 2016.

The series inspired a television anime in 2016. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and premiered an English broadcast dub in August of the same year..

Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.