Bungo Stray Dogs Gets New Spinoff Manga on July 3

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Thursday that Shikiji Sorakura will launch a new spinoff manga for the Bungō Stray Dogs franchise in the magazine's next issue on July 3. The manga is an adaptation of the "Dazai o Hirotta Hi" (The Day I Took In Dazai), a moviegoer bonus novel for the 2022 Bungō Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast live-action film.

Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa launched the original Bungō Stray Dogs manga in Young Ace in December 2012. The manga ended its first part on March 4. Kadokawa released the manga's 28th compiled book volume on March 26. Yen Press released the 26th volume in English on January 20.

The manga's first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019. The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2023. The anime's fifth season premiered in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll has streamed all the anime as they aired.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018.

Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! ( Bungō Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up ! manga website in December 2015. The manga currently has 14 volumes. The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streamed an English dub. The second season will debut in July.

Sorakura's The Teen Exorcist ( Shōnen Onmyōji ) manga launched in Young Ace magazine in January 2023, and ended in November 2025. Kadokawa shipped the manga's sixth and final volume in December 2025. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the third volume in English in September 2025. Kadokawa 's Beans Bunko light novel imprint published the original light novels in 2001. The novels also inspired an anime series from Geneon Entertainment USA in 2006, and a musical stage play in 2007.

Sources: Young Ace July issue, Bungō Stray Dogs franchise 's X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.