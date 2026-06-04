Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun Manga Goes on Hiatus

Image via Amazon ©Ikka Matsuki, Shogakukan

Manga authorannounced on their X (formerly) account on Monday that this month's update of theirmanga has been postponed, and it will go on hiatus, due to Matsuki recovering from steroid withdrawal syndrome. Matsuki stated that they have had high fever for more than two weeks, and are still bedridden (as of their X posting on Monday). Matsuki added that they will focus on recovering for the time being.

Matsuki launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on April 10.

Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun , the manga's television anime adaptation, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 5 in over 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive distributor for the anime outside of Japan. The anime had a pre-release broadcast in Japan on the U-NEXT channel on April 6 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and then aired on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other stations on April 6 at 24:00 JST (effectively April 7 at 12 midnight JST).

Twin Engine , the anime's producer, describes the anime:

In a near-future Japan where civilization has regressed due to nuclear war, natural disasters, and corrupt governance. The nation fractures into three, plunging into a new Three Kingdoms era as each vies for supremacy. Aoteru Misumi, once an obscure local bureaucrat, sets his sights on the reunification of Japan. Armed with vast knowledge and exceptional eloquence, he steadily rises. The legend of the man later known as the prodigious strategist begins now.

The manga was listed in Da Vinci news magazine's 23rd annual "Book of the Year," and was nominated in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023. The manga was also listed in the top 20 manga for male readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.