Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop Manga's Tatsuwaipu Launches New Series

(When I Called an Escort Service, My Former Classmate Came) debuts on June 13

Kodansha 's YanMaga Web platform announced on June 1 that Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! creator Tatsuwaipu will launch a new series titled Deriheru Yondara Moto Dōkyūsei ga Kita (When I Called an Escort Service, My Former Classmate Came) on the platform on June 13. The manga will update on Saturdays.

Image via YanManga Web © KODANSHA Ltd., Tatsuwaipu

The "pure romantic comedy" series follows unsuccessful adult manga artist Sugita. When a comment accuses him of being a virgin, he decides to remedy this and make his stories more realistic by calling an escort service for research — only for his former classmate to show up.

Tatsuwaipu ended the Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! ( Tamamori Buchō no Mōsō wa Tomaranai ) manga in March 2025. Seven Seas licensed the manga as part of its Ghost Ship imprint and shipped the fourth volume on April 28. The manga debuted in Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross in May 2023. Akita Publishing shipped the ninth and final volume in June 2025.