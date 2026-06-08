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Anime Expo Hosts Sega's Takashi Iizuka, Kazuhisa Wada, Shigenori Soejima, More Guests
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Yoshiyuki Asai, Atsushi Nomura, guests from Blade & Bastard, DRECOM
Sega announced on Monday that this year's Anime Expo event will host the following guests, who will be at panels and autographs sessions during the convention:
- Takashi Iizuka - creative officer of Sonic the Hedgehog franchise
- Kazuhisa Wada - general producer for Persona
- Shigenori Soejima - character designer and illustrator at ATLUS, supervisor for art and character design for Persona 4 Revival
- Atsushi Nomura - business producer for Persona, including Persona 4 Revival
- Yoshiyuki Asai - director of Charlotte anime
DRECOM also recently announced that it will be holding a panel on July 4 at 1:00 p.m. with Makoto Furukawa (voice of Iarumas in BLADE & BASTARD), Daiki Yamashita (voice of Raraja in BLADE & BASTARD), and producers from Drecom.
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Sources: Email correspondence