Anime Expo Hosts Sega's Takashi Iizuka, Kazuhisa Wada, Shigenori Soejima, More Guests

Takashi Iizuka - creative officer of Sonic the Hedgehog franchise

- creative officer of Kazuhisa Wada - general producer for Persona

Shigenori Soejima - character designer and illustrator at ATLUS , supervisor for art and character design for Persona 4 Revival

- character designer and illustrator at , supervisor for art and character design for Atsushi Nomura - business producer for Persona , including Persona 4 Revival

- business producer for , including Yoshiyuki Asai - director of Charlotte anime

announced on Monday that this year'sevent will host the following guests, who will be at panels and autographs sessions during the convention:

DRECOM also recently announced that it will be holding a panel on July 4 at 1:00 p.m. with Makoto Furukawa (voice of Iarumas in BLADE & BASTARD ), Daiki Yamashita (voice of Raraja in BLADE & BASTARD ), and producers from Drecom .

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Sources: Email correspondence