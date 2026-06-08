News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
007 First Light debuts at #2, Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered PS5 version at #5
Japan's Game Ranking: May 25-31
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|52,483
|1,259,031
|2
|PS5
|007 First Light
|H2 Interactive
|May 27
|20,690
|20,690
|3
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|14,122
|1,038,407
|4
|NSw 2
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
|Nintendo
|May 21
|12,701
|52,362
|5
|PS5
|Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered
|AQUAPLUS
|May 28
|6,225
|6,225
|6
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|5,865
|2,958,073
|7
|NSw
|Demon Kill Demon ~Yomi 1984~
|Experience
|May 28
|3,719
|3,719
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,480
|4,214,562
|9
|NSw 2
|Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered
|AQUAPLUS
|May 28
|2,863
|2,863
|10
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|2,858
|202,741
|11
|PS5
|Ghost of Yotei
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 2, 2025
|2,563
|221,196
|12
|NSw 2
|Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|May 21
|2,493
|14,096
|13
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|2,364
|125,778
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,363
|8,441,422
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|2,220
|5,917,672
|16
|NSw
|Starry☆Sky ~Spring Memories~
|dramatic create
|May 28
|2,018
|2,018
|17
|PS5
|Pragmata
|CAPCOM
|April 17
|1,882
|67,091
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|1,806
|1,735,449
|19
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|1,802
|6,578,419
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2, 2025
|1,696
|185,017
Source: Famitsu