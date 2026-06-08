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Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 25-31

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
007 First Light debuts at #2, Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered PS5 version at #5

Japan's Game Ranking: May 25-31

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 52,483 1,259,031
2PS5 007 First Light H2 Interactive May 27 20,690 20,690
3NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 14,122 1,038,407
4NSw 2 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Nintendo May 21 12,701 52,362
5PS5 Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered AQUAPLUS May 28 6,225 6,225
6NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 5,865 2,958,073
7NSwDemon Kill Demon ~Yomi 1984~ Experience May 28 3,719 3,719
8NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,480 4,214,562
9NSw 2 Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered AQUAPLUS May 28 2,863 2,863
10NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 2,858 202,741
11PS5Ghost of Yotei Sony Interactive Entertainment October 2, 2025 2,563 221,196
12NSw 2Tales of Arise - Beyond the Dawn Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment May 21 2,493 14,096
13NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 2,364 125,778
14NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,363 8,441,422
15NSwSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 2,220 5,917,672
16NSwStarry☆Sky ~Spring Memories~ dramatic create May 28 2,018 2,018
17PS5Pragmata CAPCOM April 17 1,882 67,091
18NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 1,806 1,735,449
19NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 1,802 6,578,419
20NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2, 2025 1,696 185,017

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 18-24
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