Kyousuke Motomi's Dengeki Daisy Shōjo Manga Gets TV Anime by Studio Deen

2007-2013 manga about orphaned high school girl exchanging texts with mysterious person

A teaser website opened on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Kyousuke Motomi 's Dengeki Daisy shōjo manga. Aniplex first teased a countdown for an announcement on Monday.

Sōta Ueno ( Days With My Stepsister , SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Sawako Hirabayashi ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Delicious Party♡Precure , I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayaka Murakami ( Days With My Stepsister ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. The anime will premiere in 2027.

Motomi drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image via Amazon ©Kyousuke Motomi, Shogakukan

Viz Media 's Shojo Beat imprint published the manga in English and describes the story:

After orphan Teru Kurebayashi loses her beloved older brother, she finds solace in the messages she exchanges with DAISY, an enigmatic figure who can only be reached through the cell phone her brother left her. Meanwhile, mysterious Tasuku Kurosaki always seems to be around whenever Teru needs help… Could DAISY be a lot closer than Teru thinks?

Motomi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Betsucomi magazine in 2007, and ended in 2013. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume in February 2014.

Motomi recently launched a new manga titled Yaoyoruzu Toriatsukai Setsumeisho (The Instruction Manual to Anything and Everything) in Monthly Betsucomi on January 13.

Motomi's Queen's Quality manga ended in February 2025, and received an epilogue chapter in April that same year. Shogakukan published the manga's 25th and final compiled book volume in May 2025. Motomi began the series in Monthly Betsucomi magazine in July 2015, shortly after ending QQ Sweeper in the same magazine. Viz Media published the series in English. The manga is a sequel to Motomi's earlier QQ Sweeper manga, but according to Viz Media the story can stand alone.

Viz Media has also released Motomi's Beast Master , and QQ Sweeper manga in English.