Singer Peabo Bryson Dies at 75

The official Instagram account for singer Robert Peapo Bryson, who went by the stage name Peabo Bryson , announced in a statement on June 2 that he had died on 5:00 p.m. EDT that evening. The singer suffered a stroke a few days before and was receiving medical care. He was 75.

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Bryson was best known for his songs "Beauty and the Beast" and "A Whole New World" from Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin animated films, respectively, which won the Grammy awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in their respective years. "Beauty and the Beast" also won the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1993.

Bryson was also nominated for Grammy awards throughout his career including for his songs "Can You Stop the Rain" and "Did You Ever Know." He was nominated in 1993 for the Daytime Emmy award for Best Original Song for "I Found Love" with Earl Rose.

He performed the theme song "My Gift Is You" with Wendy Moten for the 1999 Shūkan Storyland anime and variety series. He also collaborated with Hikaru Utada for a track on her Utada Hikaru no Uta cover album in 2014.

The singer entered the music industry at the age of 14 as a backup singer for Al Freeman and the Upsetters. He launched his solo career in 1976 and has since produced music for over five decades. Bryson was working on a new album titled Grace for release this year.