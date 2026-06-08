Takashi Sano's Bakudan Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Takashi Sano, Katsuhiro Go, Kodansha

Takashi Sano 's manga adaptation of Katsuhiro Go 's Bakudan (Bomb) novel ended with its 40th chapter on May 29.

The story revolves around a clueless-looking middle-aged man who is brought to Tokyo's Nogata police station for a minor assault-and-battery incident. In the middle of his questioning, he nonchalantly predicts, "There will be an explosion in Akihabara at 10 o'clock." After a bomb actually goes off in the shopping district, the man predicts several more explosions, and the police find themselves embroiled in a race against time.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Comic Days platform in May 2025. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 20.

Sano launched the Kimi ga Kemono ni Naru Mae ni (Before You Turn Into a Beast) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in October 2021. The series ended in March 2023. Kodansha shipped the eighth and final volume in May 2023.

Sano previously drew the Back When You Called Us Devils ( Kimi ga Bokura wo Akuma to Yonda Koro ) manga. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2017, and ended with its 14th volume in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishes the manga in English.

Source: Comic Days