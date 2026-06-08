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Yū Nomiya Launches New Koroshiya no Eigyōjutsu Manga on June 15
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha's Magapoke app revealed on Sunday that Yū Nomiya and Fuji will launch a new manga titled Koroshiya no Eigyōjutsu (An Assassin's Tradecraft) on June 15. Nomiya is writing the story, and Fuji will draw the art.
／— 講談社 マガジンポケット(マガポケ)公式 (@magapoke) June 7, 2026
📢 新連載告知！
6/15(月)より新連載スタート!!✨
＼
『 殺し屋の営業術 』
原作 野宮有 @yuuuuu_nomiya
漫画 #藤
凄腕営業マンが【殺人】を売りさばく！
👉詳しくは #マガポケ アプリでチェック!!#殺し屋の営業術 pic.twitter.com/owOBEIpxrP
The manga will center on a businessman who also works as an assassin.
Nomiya and Merou Meiji launched the Magical Girl and Narco Wars (Mahō Shōjo to Mayaku Sensō) manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in May 2025. Shueisha released the manga's second compiled book volume on March 4. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga digitally in English.
Source: Magapoke X/Twitter account