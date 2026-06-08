Yū Nomiya Launches New Koroshiya no Eigyōjutsu Manga on June 15

Manga centers on businessman who also works as assassin

The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magapoke app revealed on Sunday that Yū Nomiya and Fuji will launch a new manga titled Koroshiya no Eigyōjutsu (An Assassin's Tradecraft) on June 15. Nomiya is writing the story, and Fuji will draw the art.

The manga will center on a businessman who also works as an assassin.

Nomiya and Merou Meiji launched the Magical Girl and Narco Wars ( Mahō Shōjo to Mayaku Sensō ) manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in May 2025. Shueisha released the manga's second compiled book volume on March 4. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga digitally in English.