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Yū Nomiya Launches New Koroshiya no Eigyōjutsu Manga on June 15

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga centers on businessman who also works as assassin

The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha's Magapoke app revealed on Sunday that Yū Nomiya and Fuji will launch a new manga titled Koroshiya no Eigyōjutsu (An Assassin's Tradecraft) on June 15. Nomiya is writing the story, and Fuji will draw the art.

The manga will center on a businessman who also works as an assassin.

Nomiya and Merou Meiji launched the Magical Girl and Narco Wars (Mahō Shōjo to Mayaku Sensō) manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in May 2025. Shueisha released the manga's second compiled book volume on March 4. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga digitally in English.

Source: Magapoke X/Twitter account

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